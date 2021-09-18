Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Short Interest Update

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ QQC opened at $31.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.95. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $32.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th.

