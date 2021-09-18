SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $5,434,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Rajesh Vashist sold 21,440 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $4,328,950.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.68, for a total transaction of $599,040.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $393,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $224.67 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $70.31 and a 12-month high of $232.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5,616.75, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.62.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SiTime in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SiTime by 548.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

