Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Unity Software by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $940,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $3,674,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,224,982 shares of company stock valued at $146,128,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $136.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.62 billion and a PE ratio of -62.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.66 and a 200 day moving average of $105.63. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

