Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total value of $4,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.79.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $440.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.83. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.97 and a fifty-two week high of $450.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

