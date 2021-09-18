Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.07 Million Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 88.8% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 39,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,790 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 81.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 33.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJR shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $28.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.95%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.