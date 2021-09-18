Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,148 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1,668.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights lifted their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.10.

SPLK stock opened at $151.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.22. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $222.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.03.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,225 shares of company stock worth $182,173 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

