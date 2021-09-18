Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.70 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,287 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Game Creek Capital LP grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 123,750 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,449 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 22,702 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 729,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $14,450,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 45.4% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 355,599 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 110,955 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOLD. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

