Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 132,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.26% of Textainer Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after buying an additional 133,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,199,000 after purchasing an additional 130,094 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,759,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 274.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 113,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 83,357 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 124.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 58,505 shares during the period. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Textainer Group stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Textainer Group Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

