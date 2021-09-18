Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,100 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CGI were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in CGI by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 16,204 shares during the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $88.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CGI Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $93.06.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GIB shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.