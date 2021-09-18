Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

