SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) PT Raised to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SkillSoft’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

SKIL opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43. SkillSoft has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter valued at about $4,186,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,039,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,003,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

