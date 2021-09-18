SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Gap Up to $30.16

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.16, but opened at $30.99. SkyWater Technology shares last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 278 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SKYT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

