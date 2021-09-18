SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stock Holdings Lowered by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in SkyWest by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SkyWest by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in SkyWest by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in SkyWest by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SKYW opened at $46.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 2.05. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $656.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.50 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. Equities analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.