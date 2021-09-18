SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SLCJY remained flat at $$8.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84. SLC Agrícola has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $10.71.

SLC Agrícola Company Profile

SLC Agricola SA engages in the production and trade of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Production and Land Investments. The Agricultural Production segment engages in the cultivation of primarily cotton, soybean and corn. The Land Investments segment engages in the acquisition and development of land for agriculture.

