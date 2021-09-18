SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS SLCJY remained flat at $$8.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84. SLC Agrícola has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $10.71.
SLC Agrícola Company Profile
