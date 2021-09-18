Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €36.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €26.85 ($31.59).

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of GLE stock opened at €26.05 ($30.65) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.65. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a fifty-two week high of €52.26 ($61.48).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.