Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €18.00 ($21.18) to €28.00 ($32.94) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.63.

OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.39. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

