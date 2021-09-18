Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives $8.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Several analysts have commented on SLDB shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLDB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.80. 570,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,590. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $308.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

