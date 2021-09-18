Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SONVY traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.49. 286,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sonova has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $83.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.73.

SONVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

