Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SONVY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonova from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Get Sonova alerts:

SONVY opened at $81.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.52. Sonova has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $83.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.