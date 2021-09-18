SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Short Interest Up 85.1% in August

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 445,400 shares, a growth of 85.1% from the August 15th total of 240,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

SOPH stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,224. SOPHiA Genetics has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SOPHiA Genetics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

