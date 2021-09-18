SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Short Interest Update

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 445,400 shares, a growth of 85.1% from the August 15th total of 240,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SOPHiA Genetics stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 59,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,224. SOPHiA Genetics has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SOPHiA Genetics will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SOPH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About SOPHiA Genetics

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

