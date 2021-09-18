South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SOUHY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Macquarie raised shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

SOUHY stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. South32 has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

