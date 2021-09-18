Southern States Bancshares Inc’s (NASDAQ:SSBK) Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 21st

Southern States Bancshares’ (NASDAQ:SSBK) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, September 21st. Southern States Bancshares had issued 2,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 12th. The total size of the offering was $38,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Southern States Bancshares’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:SSBK opened at $19.06 on Friday. Southern States Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $21.01.

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

