Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LUV. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,431 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,200 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $70,745,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after acquiring an additional 808,601 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 831.4% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock worth $47,887,000 after acquiring an additional 700,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

