SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Position Increased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 32.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 94.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,147,000 after buying an additional 166,969 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 819.8% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 78,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 70,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $43.23 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.18.

