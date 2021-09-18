SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,836 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 20,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $133.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.78. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $105.89 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

