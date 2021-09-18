Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 583.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

