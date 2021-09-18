SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.09. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPX FLOW stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of SPX FLOW worth $16,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

