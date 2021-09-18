SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.
Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.09. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81.
SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.
About SPX FLOW
SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.
Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing
Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.