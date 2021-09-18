SSE (LON:SSE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,681.00

SSE plc (LON:SSE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,681 ($21.96) and last traded at GBX 1,677.29 ($21.91), with a volume of 154947 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,650.50 ($21.56).

SSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SSE to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,611.29 ($21.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of £17.05 billion and a PE ratio of 7.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,584.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,518.71.

In other SSE news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 22,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.89), for a total value of £336,894.70 ($440,155.08).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

