STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CFO Patrick F. Williams Sells 5,121 Shares

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $143.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.10 and its 200 day moving average is $129.52. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAA. TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $584,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $698,750,000 after acquiring an additional 65,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,482,000 after acquiring an additional 29,023 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,012,000 after acquiring an additional 147,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

