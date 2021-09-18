Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Lifted by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $113.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.06. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.75 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.