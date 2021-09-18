State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,079 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of SS&C Technologies worth $19,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $70.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.39 and a 1 year high of $79.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.95.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.