State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,033 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Loews were worth $19,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Loews in the second quarter valued at $2,388,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Loews by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Loews by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 41.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

L stock opened at $53.08 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average is $54.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.