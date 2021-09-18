State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $15.23 Million Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,668 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Williams-Sonoma worth $15,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total transaction of $2,671,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,236 shares in the company, valued at $90,705,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,280,450 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on WSM shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

NYSE:WSM opened at $185.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.90 and a 200-day moving average of $166.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.25 and a twelve month high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

