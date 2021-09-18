State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $16.32 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,950 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Camden Property Trust worth $16,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $148.35 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $154.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 118.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.10.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.