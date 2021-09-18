State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Avantor worth $17,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $1,122,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 10.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 954,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after buying an additional 89,939 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 8.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Avantor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,590,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after acquiring an additional 284,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Avantor by 770.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $42.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 419,652 shares of company stock worth $15,849,715. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.