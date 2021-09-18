State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,490 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $18,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth about $448,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 90.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.29.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $434.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $481.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.21.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

