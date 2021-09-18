State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 84,167 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 931,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,167 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $15,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.61.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

