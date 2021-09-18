Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will announce earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.29 and the lowest is $3.66. Steel Dynamics posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 752.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $15.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.66 to $17.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $11.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

NASDAQ STLD traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,457,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,694. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $28.31 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $11,043,417.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,727,044.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

