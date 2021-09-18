stETH (Lido) Market Cap Tops $4.46 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.46 billion and $207.01 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $3,448.86 or 0.07116973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00072752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00123707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.89 or 0.00175178 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,210.57 or 0.99486064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.67 or 0.00847440 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,293,536 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

