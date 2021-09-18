Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $112.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.18% from the company’s current price.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.34.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $84.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.14.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.79 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Forsyth acquired 6,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $531,196.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,851 shares of company stock worth $5,604,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.5% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 25.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

