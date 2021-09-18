Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake Sells 38,409 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,421.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $1,144,512.98.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,326,727.20.

On Monday, August 16th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $1,372,014.54.

On Friday, July 16th, Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,763.12.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $2,585,292.44.

SFIX stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at about $867,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

