StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, September 11th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

Shares of StoneCastle Financial stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. StoneCastle Financial has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $144.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, Director Karen Reidy bought 11,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $249,177.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,267 shares of company stock worth $288,018. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

