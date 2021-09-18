Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Stratasys posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stratasys by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Stratasys by 4,484.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSYS stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

