Südzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €13.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) received a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) target price on Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of Südzucker in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Südzucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €14.97 ($17.61).

Südzucker stock opened at €14.39 ($16.93) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of €13.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83. Südzucker has a 1 year low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 1 year high of €17.34 ($20.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

