Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) vs. Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Financial Review

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sumco and Meta Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumco $2.73 billion 2.51 $246.43 million $1.64 28.84 Meta Materials $190,000.00 7,627.77 -$12.78 million N/A N/A

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials.

Risk & Volatility

Sumco has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Materials has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sumco and Meta Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumco 0 1 1 0 2.50 Meta Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sumco and Meta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumco 8.27% 6.93% 4.18% Meta Materials N/A -12.85% -9.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sumco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Meta Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sumco beats Meta Materials on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sumco Company Profile

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

