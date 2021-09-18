Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $91,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after purchasing an additional 173,050 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period.

BATS USMV traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.89. 2,899,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average of $73.21.

