Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,401 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,039,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,526,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.35 and a 200-day moving average of $181.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

