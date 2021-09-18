Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SURRY remained flat at $$5.51 on Friday. Sun Art Retail Group has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69.

Get Sun Art Retail Group alerts:

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Sun Art Retail Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Sun Art Retail Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates hypermarkets and e-commerce platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates its hypermarkets under the RT-Mart and Auchan brands. The company also provides consulting, investment, wholesaling, and retailing services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total of 486 outlets in 232 cities across 29 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Art Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Art Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.