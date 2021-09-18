Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.71

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$64.71 and traded as low as C$64.55. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$64.69, with a volume of 3,384,173 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$72.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.71. The stock has a market cap of C$37.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total transaction of C$904,769.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,610,633.10.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

